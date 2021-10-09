Watch
Sabres conclude preseason with 3-1 win over Detroit

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his goal during the second period of a NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 09, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres preseason came to a close on Saturday evening. Buffalo topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 with a solid possession game and 18 saves from Craig Anderson.

An uneventful first period on the scoresheet was followed by three scores in the second. J.J. Peterka scored his third goal of the preseason on a deflection. The goal was originally credited to Tage Thompson, who picked up the primary assist instead.

After Detroit tied the game at 1-1, Zemgus Girgensons cashed in on a Red Wings faux pas for a shorthanded goal just before the second intermission. Vinnie Hinostroza sealed the deal with an empty net goal with a minute to go in the game.

The next time Buffalo laces up at KeyBank Center, it'll be the real deal. The Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens to open their 2021-22 regular season on Thursday.

