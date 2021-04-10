Sabres comeback falls short in 4-3 loss to Capitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tage Thompson's habit of late-game goals wasn't enough to pull the Sabres back into Friday's game against Washington. The Capitals came out on top of Buffalo 4-3.

Before Thompson brought the game within one, Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju scored Buffalo's first two goals. But a third-period tally from Jakub Vrana put the tilt out of reach.

The loss was the Sabres' last home game before the NHL's trade deadline on April 12th. Left wing Taylor Hall has not dressed for his third straight game.

Buffalo hits the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.