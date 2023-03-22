Watch Now
Sabres collapse at KeyBank against Predators, 7-3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Nashville Predators left wing Egor Afanasyev (70) collides with Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 11:12 PM, Mar 21, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres dug themselves into an early hole, but it was Nashville's Luke Evangelista who made matters worse. Evangelista scored twice within a minute span, and the hope diminished in the KeyBank Center.

Buffalo loses its 4th straight game, falling 7-3 Tuesday night. Something about playing at home isn't working for this young Sabres team, dropping 1-5-1 in the past six home games.

Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Jeff Skinner all scored for the Sabres.

Craig Anderson started at the net for Buffalo but was swapped out for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after giving up six goals on 20 shots.

Sabres wrap up their three-game home stand against New Jersey on Friday night.

