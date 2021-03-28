Sabres, Bruins to make up postponed game on April 20th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The previously postponed Sabres game against the Bruins has been rescheduled. Boston will make up the game in Buffalo on April 20th.

With the update to their schedule, Buffalo will see the Bruins three times in four days; the two teams will play at KeyBank Center on April 20th, 22nd, and 23rd.

None of Buffalo's other games are impacted by the schedule change. The Bruins, on the other hand, had three more changes announced by the league on Sunday evening.

As a result of the changes, the Sabres will have to play five games in a seven-day stretch for the second time this season.