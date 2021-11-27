Watch
Sabres break four-game skid with 4-1 win over Montreal

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) celebrates with right wing Tage Thompson (72) after Thompson's goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 9:33 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 21:33:01-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After an unfortunate tailspin that started with being shut out by Calgary, the Sabres got back into the win column for the first time in over a week. Buffalo defended their home ice with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Tage Thompson picked up another multi-goal game, his second in the last three, to propel the Sabres to victory. Kyle Okposo and Cody Eakin also chipped in a goal apiece, while Dustin Tokarski made 25 stops at the other end.

Friday's win was the first half of a back-to-back for the Sabres; they're on the road to face another division opponent on Saturday. Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings for another 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

