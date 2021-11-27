Sabres break four-game skid with 4-1 win over Montreal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After an unfortunate tailspin that started with being shut out by Calgary, the Sabres got back into the win column for the first time in over a week. Buffalo defended their home ice with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Tage Thompson picked up another multi-goal game, his second in the last three, to propel the Sabres to victory. Kyle Okposo and Cody Eakin also chipped in a goal apiece, while Dustin Tokarski made 25 stops at the other end.

Friday's win was the first half of a back-to-back for the Sabres; they're on the road to face another division opponent on Saturday. Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings for another 7:00 p.m. puck drop.