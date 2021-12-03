Sabres blow lead to fall 7-4 to Panthers on the road

SUNRISE, Fla. (WKBW) — The Sabres had all the momentum in the world on Thursday night. They had even sent Sergie Bobrovsky, one of the NHL's winningest goaltenders, to the bench for Spencer Knight. But Buffalo picked up too much steam too early and wound up losing it all. The Florida Panthers scored six unanswered goals to win 7-4.

Vinnie Hinostroza score two goals for Buffalo; both of them came in the first period. The Sabres led 3-0 after the first period. Midway through the second, Casey Mittelstadt's first goal of the year saw the Panthers make a change between the pipes.

After that, Florida couldn't be stopped. Former Sabre Sam Reinhart sparked a run for the Panthers that star defenseman Aaron Ekblad carried into the third period. After going up 5-4, Florida added a pair of empty net goals. The Sabres' southern road trip continues on Saturday when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.