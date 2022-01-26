Sabres blanked by Senators in 5-0 loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just days after scoring six goals against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Buffalo Sabres couldn't get anything going as they fell to the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Sabres to 13-22-7 overall.

Former Sabres 1st round draft pick Tyler Ennis [2009-2017] had himself a night against his former team. He scored two of the team's three goals in the 1st period as well as the team's final goal of the night, recording a hat trick. Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored in the win.

The Sabres had opportunities but couldn't capitalize on any of their five power plays. They're 23-for-110 on the year with the extra man advantage.

Aaron Dell started in net, stopping 42 of 47 shots.

The Sabres are back in action on Saturday when they visit the Arizona Coyotes.