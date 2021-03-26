Menu

Sabres blanked by Penguins 4-0

Keith Srakocic/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen (55) brings the puck up the ice past Pittsburgh Penguins center Sam Lafferty (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 21:40:58-04

PITTSBURGH (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres' historic skid continued on Thursday night with a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Sabres were without interim head coach Don Granato and assistant coach Matt Ellis because of COVID-19 Protocol.

Two of Pittsburgh's goals came on the power play. Sidney Crosby's three assists on the night led him to his 1,300th career point.

Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in his first start for Buffalo this season. The Sabres' road trip continues on Saturday when they take on the Boston Bruins.

