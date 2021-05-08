Sabres blanked by Penguins 1-0 to finish their season

PITTSBURGH (WKBW) — Buffalo's final game of the season ended scoreless. It's almost a fitting end to an abysmal season; in a tilt where one score could've kept the Sabres alive, they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0. A second period tally from Jeff Carter was the sole difference in the contest. Michael Houser made 22 saves, but wound up with his first loss as an NHL starter.

The Sabres finish their abbreviated 2021 with a final record of 15-34-7, good for a point percentage right around 33%. This marks the fourth time Buffalo has finished in the entire league's basement since 2014.

As a result, the Sabres will have the best odds for the first overall pick in this summer's NHL Draft. Prior seasons that saw the Sabres finish dead last yielded Sam Reinhart (2014), Jack Eichel (2015,) and Rasmus Dahlin (2018) in the following draft. This year's entry draft is on July 23rd.