Sabres beat Wild 3-2 in shootout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WKBW) — After picking up their first win in over three weeks on Tuesday, the Sabres' road trip continues to bring them wins. Buffalo knocked off the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday night. Tage Thompson scored the lone goal in the third round to seal the deal.

Despite never leading, the Sabres always found a way to stay in the game; Buffalo trailed by one tally at each intermission. before Dylan Cozens tied the game in the second period, and Mark Pysyk tied it in the third off a cross ice feed from Vinnie Hinostroza. It was Pysyk's first goal as a Sabre since he was traded by Buffalo at the 2016 NHL Draft.

At the other end, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen impressed once again. The rookie goalie made 30 saves, including a stop on the doorstep with 11 seconds to go in regulation. He also stopped all three of Minnesota's shootout attempts. Over the last five games, Luukkonen is among the NHL's leaders in several categories during that stretch.

Buffalo's road trip continues tomorrow night when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop in the Steel City is at 7:00 p.m.