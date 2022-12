BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres broke out the red and black jerseys and beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night.

Tage Thompson scored the first goal of the game, putting the Sabres up 1-0.

The lead was short-lived, but JJ Peterka opened up the second period with a big goal that tied the game at two and gave the Sabres the needed momentum.

Jack Quinn scored twice for Buffalo.

Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored.