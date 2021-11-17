Sabres auctioning off memorabilia from NHL Pride Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are auctioning off a piece of history for a good cause.

The Sabres defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in the NHL's second Pride Game Tuesday night.

Players from both teams taped their sticks for pre-game warmups with rainbow tape and took the ice wearing commemorative pride warm-up jerseys that feature Progress Pride Flag and Pride Game shoulder patches. Pucks used in pre-game warm-ups also had a distinct colorful design.

Both teams co-hosting an online auction featuring autographed Pride jerseys, Pride Tape sticks and nameplates. The auction runs through November 23 at noon.

Click here to view the items up for auction. A portion of the proceeds will benefit three local Pride organizations: GLYS Western New York, Pride Center of Western New York and Niagara Pride.