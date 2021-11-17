Watch
Sabres auctioning off memorabilia from NHL Pride Game

Jeffrey T. Barnes/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks wrap sticks in pride tape to support the LGBT community during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 6:41 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 06:41:31-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are auctioning off a piece of history for a good cause.

The Sabres defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in the NHL's second Pride Game Tuesday night.

Players from both teams taped their sticks for pre-game warmups with rainbow tape and took the ice wearing commemorative pride warm-up jerseys that feature Progress Pride Flag and Pride Game shoulder patches. Pucks used in pre-game warm-ups also had a distinct colorful design.

Both teams co-hosting an online auction featuring autographed Pride jerseys, Pride Tape sticks and nameplates. The auction runs through November 23 at noon.

Click here to view the items up for auction. A portion of the proceeds will benefit three local Pride organizations: GLYS Western New York, Pride Center of Western New York and Niagara Pride.

