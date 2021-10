BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres 2020 first round pick Jack Quinn will start his season in Rochester with the Americans.

Quinn, 20, played 15 games with Rochester in the 2020-21 season, scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

The Sabres also assigned goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester on Tuesday.

The Sabres first game of the season is October 14 at home vs. Montreal.