Report: Sabres trade Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork and 2nd round pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taylor Hall's tenure with the Buffalo Sabres has come to an end after just 37 games.

According to multiple reports, the Sabres have traded Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Anders Bjork and a 2nd round pick.

Confirming. Hall and Lazar to Boston for Bjork and 2nd round draft pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Hall was signed in the offseason to a one-year deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season.

In 37 games with the Sabres, the former NHL MVP has just two goals and 17 assists.

Lazar has five goals and four assists in 33 games this season.

Bjork, 24, has two goals and three assists in 30 games with the Bruins this season.

Bjork's career highs in goals (nine) and assists (10) came in the 2019-2020 season in 58 games.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Any other deals need to be finalized before the deadline.

