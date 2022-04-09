Report: Sabres prospect Erik Portillo returning to Michigan for junior season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A day after the Buffalo Sabres signed their 1st overall pick in 2021 to his entry-level contract, the team found out it would not be signing at least one prospect.

Erik Portillo, a 3rd round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, just wrapped up his sophomore season with Michigan. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Portillo has decided to return to Michigan for his junior season.

In 42 games played, he registered a 31-10-1 record and a .926 save percentage. The Wolverines made it to this year's Frozen Four before falling in the semifinal round.

The Sabres will have a year to keep the conversation