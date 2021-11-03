Watch
Report: Flames star Matthew Tkachuk brought up in trade talks for Sabres' Jack Eichel

Larry MacDougal/AP
Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Calgary, Canada. (AP Photo/Larry MacDougal)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to NHL Insider Kevin Weekes, Calgary Flames star forward Matthew Tkachuk could be part of a potential trade for Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel.

Tkachuk, 23, has 114 goals and 170 assists in 358 NHL games with the Flames, and is the son is Hockey Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators star Brady Tkachuk.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights are the favorites in a potential Jack Eichel trade.

