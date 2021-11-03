Report: Flames star Matthew Tkachuk brought up in trade talks for Sabres' Jack Eichel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to NHL Insider Kevin Weekes, Calgary Flames star forward Matthew Tkachuk could be part of a potential trade for Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel.

For all asking, my understanding is the @NHLFlames have Tkachuk ( who is a future potential captain) an upcoming 1 Rd pick, a former 1st Rd pick, and 2 prospects in the Eichel sweepstakes with the @BuffaloSabres . @espn @NHLNetwork #HockeyTwitter . — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 3, 2021

Tkachuk, 23, has 114 goals and 170 assists in 358 NHL games with the Flames, and is the son is Hockey Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators star Brady Tkachuk.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights are the favorites in a potential Jack Eichel trade.