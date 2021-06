BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rene Robert, one of the members of the legendary Buffalo Sabres' French Connection line has suffered a 'serious heart attack', according to a report from John Vogl of The Athletic.

Robert reportedly suffered the heart attack at his home in Florida.

Robert, 72, played for the Sabres from 1971-1979, including the run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1975.

The Sabres retired his number 14 in 1995.