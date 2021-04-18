Reinhart scores twice as Sabres top Penguins 4-2

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A day after they were eliminated from playoff contention, the Sabres got back in the win column with a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The win was the Sabres' 12th of the season and 6th under interim head coach Don Granato.

It didn't take long for the Sabres to get on the board. Less than a minute into the game Dylan Cozens, using his speed, was able to set up a perfect pass to Arttu Ruotsalainen who capitalized for his 2nd goal of the season. Up 1-0 after one period, Sam Reinhart extended their lead just minutes into the 2nd period with his 16th goal of the season. He extended it again in the 3rd with his 2nd goal of the game, this one on the power play. Rasmus Asplund capped off the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:48 left in regulation.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 34 shots in the win. He's now 2-1-1 in his last four starts with both Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton sidelined with injuries.

The team will be back on the ice Tuesday when they host Boston.