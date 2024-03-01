Rasmus Dahlin scores overtime winner to give Buffalo Sabres 3-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, FLA. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Thursday night.

With Nikita Kucherov off for hooking, Dahlin scored from in-close 1:42 into overtime.

Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 21 shots.

Thompson made it 2-2 on the power play at 11:33 of the third.

Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee scored for the Lightning, who are currently in the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves, and NHL points leader Kucherov had an assist to give him 104 this season.

Tampa Bay left wing Brandon Hagel had his 14-game point streak end. Only Steven Stamkos, who put together an 18-game run in 2009-10, had a longer one in Lightning history.

Luukkonen kept it close through 40 minutes with several strong stops, including a pad save on Point’s first-period backhander and a one-timer from the slot by Stamkos in the second.

Vasilevskiy made a big save on a short-handed breakaway by Jordan Greenway in the third.

Chaffee put the Lightning up 2-1 with a deflection with 2:42 left in the second.

Point extended his point streak to eight games when he made a nifty move on Luukkonen and scored a power-play goal 8:12 into the game.

Tuch tied it at 1 just 2:47 later after stealing a pass by Point.

Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson didn’t play due to illness.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Vegas on Saturday night.