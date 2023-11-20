Rasmus Dahlin leads Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO, I.L. (WKBW) — Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists, leading the Buffalo Sabres over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night, stopping a three-game slide.

Erik Johnson snapped a third-period tie and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, which dropped four of five overall. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Erik Johnson 🤝 Ty Johnson



lifting Buffalo sports teams on 11/19 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 20, 2023

Johnson drove around Chicago defenseman Seth Jones midway through the third before flipping a tough-angle shot over Petr Mrazek’s right shoulder for a 3-2 lead. It was the second goal of the season for the veteran defenseman.

Chicago had a chance to take the lead earlier in the third, but Buffalo defenseman Owen Power ushered a loose puck out of the goalmouth. Luukkonen also stepped up as the Blackhawks pressed for the tying goal in the final seconds.