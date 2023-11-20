Watch Now
Rasmus Dahlin leads Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks

Sabres shot on goal against Blackhawks
David Banks/AP
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) makes a save on Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 21:55:17-05

CHICAGO, I.L. (WKBW) — Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists, leading the Buffalo Sabres over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night, stopping a three-game slide.

Erik Johnson snapped a third-period tie and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, which dropped four of five overall. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Johnson drove around Chicago defenseman Seth Jones midway through the third before flipping a tough-angle shot over Petr Mrazek’s right shoulder for a 3-2 lead. It was the second goal of the season for the veteran defenseman.

Chicago had a chance to take the lead earlier in the third, but Buffalo defenseman Owen Power ushered a loose puck out of the goalmouth. Luukkonen also stepped up as the Blackhawks pressed for the tying goal in the final seconds.

