Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Previewing the Trade Deadline with The Athletic's John Vogl

items.[0].videoTitle
John Vogl of The Athletic joins sports reporter Adam Unger to look at possible returns, surprise deals, and weigh in on whether or not Buffalo has any untouchables.
Taylor Hall Haul FS
Posted at 8:52 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 20:52:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres' sale already began a while ago when Eric Staal was shipped off to the Montreal Canadiens for a 3rd round pick and a 5th round pick. Buffalo's almost certainly going to get more with what else is left on the roster.

The Athletic's John Vogl joined sports reporter Adam Unger to discuss what Taylor Hall could yield on the trade market, a couple household names that could be shopped around, and pieces whose value may not even be known to the Sabres themselves.

John's content can be found on theathletic.com. You can also find him on Twitter @BuffaloVogl. The NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources