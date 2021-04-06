Previewing the Trade Deadline with The Athletic's John Vogl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres' sale already began a while ago when Eric Staal was shipped off to the Montreal Canadiens for a 3rd round pick and a 5th round pick. Buffalo's almost certainly going to get more with what else is left on the roster.

The Athletic's John Vogl joined sports reporter Adam Unger to discuss what Taylor Hall could yield on the trade market, a couple household names that could be shopped around, and pieces whose value may not even be known to the Sabres themselves.

John's content can be found on theathletic.com. You can also find him on Twitter @BuffaloVogl. The NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m.