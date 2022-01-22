Watch
Peyton Krebs scores first career NHL goal as Buffalo Sabres win 6-3 over Philadelphia Flyers

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 15:40:18-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs scored his first career NHL goal and added another one as the Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 at KeyBank Center, Saturday afternoon.

Krebs along with forwards Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson each scored twice in the Sabres win.

Former Sabre Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers along with Claude Giroux who scored twice.

Michael Houser stopped 30 of 33 shots in the win.

The Sabres next game is Tuesday in Ottawa against the Senators.

