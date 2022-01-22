Peyton Krebs scores first career NHL goal as Buffalo Sabres win 6-3 over Philadelphia Flyers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs scored his first career NHL goal and added another one as the Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 at KeyBank Center, Saturday afternoon.

Krebs along with forwards Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson each scored twice in the Sabres win.

Former Sabre Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers along with Claude Giroux who scored twice.

Michael Houser stopped 30 of 33 shots in the win.

The Sabres next game is Tuesday in Ottawa against the Senators.