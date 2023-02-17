Paul Wieland, 84, former Buffalo Sabres PR director and creator of Taro Tsujimoto dies

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Paul Wieland, a former public relations director for the Buffalo Sabres, died Thursday.

The former Buffalo Evening News and Courier Express reporter joined the Sabres in August 1970 following a brief stint with General Motors.

Wieland would fill many roles for the Sabres over his 25-year career, ranging from fill-in practice goaltender to color commentator.

It was Wieland’s decision for the Sabres to bring on Rick Jeanneret as play-by-play announcer in 1971.

For anyone that knew him, April Fools’ Day might as well been called Paul Wieland Day.

Known for his high jinks, perhaps Wieland’s greatest prank came in 1974 at the National Hockey League draft.

The Sabres would use their 11th-round pick on an ice hockey player from Japan named Taro Tsujimoto.

Tsujimoto did not exist and the NHL did not have a clue.

The ruse continued for months with players and even team ownership not knowing the Tsujimoto selection was a hoax until just before the start of training camp.

Wieland, a 1959 graduate of St. Bonaventure University, returned to his alma mater to teach journalism where he would mentor countless students.

He retired as a lecturer in the Jandoli School of Communication in 2017. The award for outstanding achievement in the sports media curriculum at St. Bonaventure is named in Wieland’s honor.

Survived by his wife and three daughters, Wieland was 84.

