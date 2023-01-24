Owen Powers is a hero for Sabres in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owen Power picked the perfect moment to score his first goal of the season. The rookie made it look easy under a minute into overtime against the Dallas Stars to lift his team to a 3-2 win on the road.

It was a true team effort in Dallas. Craig Anderson was a force behind the net, stopping 29 of 31 shots.

Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson scored and got things going for Buffalo to give them a chance against the team currently leading the Western Conference.

Sabres will continue to try to work their way up in the East as their four game road trip continues Tuesday night against St. Louis.