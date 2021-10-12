Okposo, Girgensons named alternate captains for 2021-22 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have their leaders for the 2021-22 season.

Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons will both wear the letter "A" on their jerseys, sharing alternate captaincy for the season. The news comes weeks after General Manager Kevyn Adams announced Jack Eichel had been stripped of his captaincy as his status in Buffalo remains up in the air.

"They're veteran guys who have a passion and love for not only the Sabres, but for Buffalo," head coach Don Granato said after practice. I'm excited to have those guys in the locker room, on the bench, and on the ice with us."

Girgensons has been with the Sabres since 2012 and missed all of last season with an injury. Okposo has been with the Sabres since 2016, and has been regarded as a leader inside the locker room.

"It's an honor to be selected as one of the leaders and to be next to 'Okie' who's been a leader throughout the years," Girgensons said. "It means a lot to me."

"It means a lot. It's a tremendous honor." Okposo added. "Girgensons is a guy that does everything right. It's nice to see him get recognized like that."