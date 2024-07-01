Watch Now
'Nowhere else I'd rather be': Hamburg native Patrick Geary embraces playing for hometown team

Posted at 7:18 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Sabres kicked off the first day of development camp on Monday, some players embraced the new surroundings while Hamburg Native Patrick Geary reminisced.

"I mean, coming down here, we were very fortunate that the Jr. Sabres were around," said Patrick Geary.

The defenseman grew up playing for the Jr. Sabres before playing in the USHL and attending Michigan State University.

Geary now joins his former Spartan teammate, Max Strbak, who Buffalo selected in the second round in 2023.

"I saw Patrick Geary and was like, 'Oh, what just happened?' I just texted. Congrats, and I'm very pumped," said Strbak.

It's a lot of familiarity for Geary, who gets to imagine playing where it all started for his young hockey career.

"Just coming to these games, sold out barn. What's a better place to be? Play hockey in Buffalo; there's nowhere else I'd rather be," said Geary.

