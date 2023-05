BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Owen Power is one of three players named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Each season, the award is given to the best rookie in the NHL.

Power finished the 2022 season recording 4 goals, 31 assists, and 35 points. Power also tallied 8 power-play points, ranked third for all rookies.

The other two finalists are Seattle Kraken's Matty Beniers, and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The winner will be announced on June 26 at the 2023 NHL Awards.