NHL Draft Prospect William Eklund relies on quickness in SHL

William Eklund's first year in the SHL was marked by struggles and inconsistency. He didn't light the lamp once and had just two assists in 20 games in 2019-20. That changed for him this past year, though.

"I improved my game around the net and was able to stay there for a long time," Eklund said. "I think I scored some goals where I was just in the right spot."

He scored 11 times in 40 games to go with 12 assists in 2020-21. But at 17 years old, he was still undersized and physically outmatched by opponents. That doesn't discourage him, though.

"The game I guess has changed so much over the last few years," Eklund said. "And those smaller and more skilled players can be really effective in the NHL, too."

Eklund believes he'll need at least one more year in Sweden to work on his speed and his shot before making the jump to North America, and eventually, the NHL.