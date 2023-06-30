Watch Now
NHL draft comes to an end; Sabres get their 8 picks

George Walker IV/AP
Zach Benson, center left, poses with Buffalo Sabres officials after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 20:16:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres wrap up their 8 selections from the 2023 NHL Draft Class on Thursday. After two days, the Sabres leave with 3 forwards, 4 defenseman and 1 goaltender.

2023 Draft Class:

Zach Benson F -13th Pick (WHL)

Anton Wahlberg F- 39th (SWEDEN-JR.)

Maxim Strbak D- 49th Pick (USHL)

Gavin McCarthy D- 86th Pick (USHL)

Ethan Miedema F- 109th Pick (OHL)

Scott Ratzlaff G- 141st Pick (WHL)

Sean Keohane D- 173rd (USHS)

Norwin Panocha D- 205TH- (DEL)

