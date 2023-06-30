NHL draft comes to an end; Sabres get their 8 picks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres wrap up their 8 selections from the 2023 NHL Draft Class on Thursday. After two days, the Sabres leave with 3 forwards, 4 defenseman and 1 goaltender.
2023 Draft Class:
Zach Benson F -13th Pick (WHL)
Anton Wahlberg F- 39th (SWEDEN-JR.)
Maxim Strbak D- 49th Pick (USHL)
Gavin McCarthy D- 86th Pick (USHL)
Ethan Miedema F- 109th Pick (OHL)
Scott Ratzlaff G- 141st Pick (WHL)
Sean Keohane D- 173rd (USHS)
Norwin Panocha D- 205TH- (DEL)
https://twitter.com/SabresPR/status/1674503679225786377