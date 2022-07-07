NHL Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Matthew Savoie

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Matthew Savoie has made one thing clear. Hockey is his passion.

"Been around the game since I was 2-3 years old. I always loved it, always grown up around it,” said Savoie.

He always looked up to his brother Carter who just signed his rookie contract with Minnesota. But while he's proud of his brother's accomplishments, Savoie tries to model his game after Brayden Point. Who he sees a lot of himself in.

"Smaller guy who likes to possess the puck, is fast, and I think he plays the game the right way."

Savoie has always been viewed as a top talent and got his start in the WHL back in 2019. But his rookie season was cut short because of covid. So he took his talents to the USHL where he continued to develop his game.

"Had a good experience down there. It was a lot of fun. But coming back to Winnipeg, I was really excited for this season and made the most of it for sure,” he adds.

Last season, he led the team with 35 goals and 55 assists but his time was cut short after a shoulder injury kept him out of the team's final few games. He was also unable to work out at the combine but the tape and his teammate's words speak volumes about what he can do.

"Probably the fastest player I've ever played with,” says former teammate Conor Geekie. “Sometimes I even get lost trying to find him for a pass."

His speed, a huge reason as to why he's viewed as a top ten pick in almost every mock draft. He's a confident player who trusts his game.

"I think I have good vision in the offensive zone, can make plays, I'm always looking for whoever has the best chance to score. I think those are my biggest assets as a player,” Savoie said.

A player the Sabres would be more than happy with when they pick 9th overall on July 7th.