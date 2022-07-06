NHL Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Joakim Kemell

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW). — As a top ten prospect, Joakim Kemell had his fair share of interviews during the NHL combine. His objective during that weekend?

"Just be brave, be confident, and speak English (laughs),” Kemell said.

Kemell is from Finland and has been playing the last few seasons in the country's top hockey division. He spent all of his time at a young age - shooting at a net in his backyard and as one of the best shooters in the draft, he's got the right mindset.

"Just do the little things really well and when I have the space to shoot, I'm shooting and make the little pass like that."

While his skating needs some work, Kemell has a dangerous and explosive shot which makes him stand out in this year's class. at 5'11 and 176 pounds, Kemell is ranked as the no. 2 european skater following a season in which he scored the most goals in his league as a rookie.

He's taken pride in his shot and models his game after David pastrnak.

"I like how he plays and his style. He has a good shot and skating and intuition on the ice and i like it."

Kemell is projected to go in the top ten but plans to go back to finland next season to better his game. He could be a valuable prospect for the Sabres if he slips to that no. 9 pick.