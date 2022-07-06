NHL Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Cutter Gauthier

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Hockey runs in his family but as the son of a former NHL player, Cutter Gauthier is paving his own way to the NHL.

"He definitely had a great career and it's something I'd like to model after but it's my dream and it's my path as well," Gauthier said.

Cutter's father, Sean, was a longtime professional goalie but Cutter didn't take after his father. He's always veered toward scoring. Especially after idolizing Sidney Crosby his whole life.

"I actually saw a video as a young one shooting pucks into the dryer and so every night every morning, i'd shoot pucks in the dryer to model my game after him."

Growing up in Arizona and spending time in Michigan, Cutter has seen time at both wing and center. He'll be playing the latter next season at Boston College but isn't set on one or the other.

"I'm extremely versatile and I think I showed that over the course of two years and whatever the coach thinks is best, I'm willing to play."

Because all he wants to do is win games.. something he told every general manager he met with during the combine, including kevyn adams. he's coming off a season in which he scored 56 goals and added 46 assists. at 6-3 -200 pounds, his size, scoring capability, and speed make him a prospect to desire.

"He's got one of the better games to the net at top speed. when he has to kind of gear down and he has that time and space, he's a really smart player," adds NHL director of central scouting Dan Marr.

A smart player the Sabres could use with that 9th overall pick on July 7th.

