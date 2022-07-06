NHL Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Conor Geekie

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Conor Geekie hasn't had your typical hockey journey. Not many do when you come from a town like Strathclair, Manitoba. Its population?

"Ummm 137 I think? Just in the town. The municipality's got quite a bit more,” geekie says. “When you look it up I think it says 700 but that's the municipality."

It's why Conor played on a team with three other guys and seven girls. The rink houses cattle in the offseason, but it only made him work harder as he aimed for an NHL career.

"It's something I worked hard for a lot. My motivation for it is endless and it's always been a dream of mine."

Because Geekie comes from a hockey family. His dad and brothers were players, including his older sibling Morgan who's currently with the Seattle Kraken.

"Along the way they taught me a lot of things. Whether it was hard work, humbleness."

It's those qualities that make Geekie not just a standout player, but a standout teammate. Last season with the Winnipeg Ice, he had 24 goals and 46 assists and makes everyone around him better.

"He's obviously a big, strong guy who likes to have the puck on his stick. He's a dynamic player out there, he likes to make plays, he's just all around a really good threat in the offensive zone,” said NHL prospect Matthew Savoie.

A threat that's projected to go anywhere from the top ten to the late first round. It could be confusing for any player to see that big of a range, but geekie knows what he brings to the table.

"I've really trusted my IQ and my vision to make sure I'm in the right spot. Like Sav said, we're always looking for each other on the ice. But if there's someone that has a better opportunity I'm willing to pass it."

A team player looking to put Strathclair on the map when the draft begins on July 7th.