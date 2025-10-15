New food options and upgrades at KeyBank Center as Buffalo Sabres hockey returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres hockey is back, and fans will notice a lot of new things the next time they walk into the KeyBank Center. That includes an upgraded sound system, new self-serve concession stands and AI-powered security machines that keep you from having to empty your pockets.

But first we need to talk about the most eye-opening part of this story...the food! Three words: Big Parm Thompson.

New Food

The Big Parm Thompson is one of the newest menu items, offered by La Nova. It's a two-foot-long hero with chicken parmesan and vodka sauce. It's inspired by Tage Thompson's pregame chicken parmesan meal.

There's also the Tage Hero, which is genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, capicola, provolone, mozzarella, red wine vinegar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted sub roll. That's available at Perry Market on the 100 Level.

“We want fans to come have dinner with us,” said Delaware North executive chef Michael Buonopane.

Buonopane said they will be rotating new menu items every ten games, as shown above. From now until November 10, these items will be available:



La Nova Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza

The Porker Burger : Pulled pork, piggy sauce, chipotle BBQ, American cheese, and onion rings (available at Grill, located near Section 118)

: Pulled pork, piggy sauce, chipotle BBQ, American cheese, and onion rings (available at Grill, located near Section 118) Ham and Cheese Stuffed Torpedo Pretzel: (available at Power Play Pretzel on the 100 Level near Aisle 9)

(available at Power Play Pretzel on the 100 Level near Aisle 9) Pumpkin Spice Milkshake: Vanilla ice cream and pumpkin spice mix, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin candy (Let’s Dough locations)

Vanilla ice cream and pumpkin spice mix, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin candy (Let’s Dough locations) Caramel Apple Fried Dough: Fried dough topped with baked apple compote, caramel sauce, and dulce de leche (Let’s Dough locations).

Don't Need To Empty Pockets at Security

Evolv is an advanced security system powered by AI. You will no longer need to take out your phone, keys or wallet. It's as simple as just walking through. Bag restrictions and rules still apply.

"That's the beauty of the system," said Stan Makowski, Sabres VP of Arena Operations. "You don't need to stop, slow down, just walk through at a normal pace."

Sound Check

During the off-season, the Sabres were busy installing a multi-million dollar sound system that will allow fans to hear the game better.

"We want fans to have a great time, and a great experience and want to come back," said Rob Minter, Sabres Senior VP of Business Operations.

Before every home game, fans will be able to scan a QR code on the video board, which will allow their phones to be part of a flashing light show.

Faster Concessions

Some of the concessions will also offer shorter wait times with self-checkout systems. KeyBank Center is the first Western New York venue to have AiFi Frictionless Checkout.

The Market on the 100 level has this. You simply scan your credit or debit card, then a small gate opens up to allow you access to fridges filled with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. You grab what you want, multiple cameras above you detect what beverage you have in your hand, and charge you accordingly.

Here's some of the other new menu items:



The French Connection: This sandwich is named after the Sabres legends Rick Martin, Gilbert Perreault, and Rene Robert. It's three layers of French toast, ham, cheese, fried egg, and mustard cream sauce. It's available at Perry Market on the 100 Level.

This sandwich is named after the Sabres legends Rick Martin, Gilbert Perreault, and Rene Robert. It's three layers of French toast, ham, cheese, fried egg, and mustard cream sauce. It's available at Perry Market on the 100 Level. Rayzor Dog: This hot dog is named after broadcaster, and Sabres Hall of Famer, Rob Ray. The foot-long Sahlen’s hot dog is topped with smoked pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, and tangy sauce. It's inspired by a hot dog that Ray used to sell at his own business.

There are multiple twists on the classic hot pretzel, along with Face-Off Nacho variations for each NHL division:



BBQ Pulled Pork (Central Division opponents)

Sausage Pizza (Metropolitan Division opponents)

Smoked Pulled Pork Poutine (Atlantic Division opponents)

El Pastor (Pacific Division opponents)

These are available at Two-Foot Nacho near Section 114 and Southtowns BBQ near Section 313.

Premium options at 200 Level table service:

