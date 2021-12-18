Malcolm Subban's career-high 45 saves not enough as Buffalo Sabres lose 3-2 to Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (WKBW) — After allowing six goals on 25 shots in his first game as a Sabre, Buffalo Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban stopped a career-high 45 saves in the Sabres 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Subban helped the Sabres get out of a 2-0 hole and the Sabres scored twice to send the game to overtime, only to allow Pittsburgh to win the game in overtime.

Here's what went down.

First Period: Penguins 1-0 Sabres

Former Buffalo Sabre Evan Rodrigues scored his tenth goal of the season to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Second Period: Penguins 2-1 Sabres

Penguins forward Brock McGinn scored his eighth of the season to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0.

Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons scored his sixth of the season to put the Sabres on the board.

Third Period: Sabres 2-2 Penguins

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored his sixth of the season to tie the game late in the third period.

Overtime: Penguins 3-2 Sabres

Penguins forward Jeff Carter scored his ninth of the season to win the game for Pittsburgh.