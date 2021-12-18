Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Malcolm Subban's career-high 45 saves not enough as Buffalo Sabres lose 3-2 to Pittsburgh Penguins

items.[0].image.alt
Fred Vuich/AP
Buffalo Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban (47) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Malcolm Subban
Posted at 9:47 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 21:47:40-05

PITTSBURGH (WKBW) — After allowing six goals on 25 shots in his first game as a Sabre, Buffalo Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban stopped a career-high 45 saves in the Sabres 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Subban helped the Sabres get out of a 2-0 hole and the Sabres scored twice to send the game to overtime, only to allow Pittsburgh to win the game in overtime.

Here's what went down.

First Period: Penguins 1-0 Sabres
Former Buffalo Sabre Evan Rodrigues scored his tenth goal of the season to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Second Period: Penguins 2-1 Sabres
Penguins forward Brock McGinn scored his eighth of the season to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0.

Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons scored his sixth of the season to put the Sabres on the board.

Third Period: Sabres 2-2 Penguins
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored his sixth of the season to tie the game late in the third period.

Overtime: Penguins 3-2 Sabres
Penguins forward Jeff Carter scored his ninth of the season to win the game for Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!