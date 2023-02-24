Watch Now
Lyubushkin saves his 1st goal for the OT win against Tampa, 6-5

Sabres beat Tamp 6-5
Jason Behnken/AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53), defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrate Lyubushkin's overtime goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Posted at 12:21 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 00:21:00-05

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — The Sabres couldn't have asked for a better finish after falling flat Tuesday night against the Maples Leafs.

Ilya Lyubushkin was a hero in overtime, making his first goal of the season unforgettable.

Tage Thompson was another Sabres who deserved his flowers Thursday night, marking his fourth hat trick of the season.

It wasn't all glitz and glamour, Buffalo reverted back to their old ways allowing Tampa to gain momentum after creating a two-cushion lead heading into the third period.

Nonetheless, the Sabres found a way to sway back into the win column and end their seven game losing streak in Tampa since 2018.

The Sabres remain in the mix for the two wild-card playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

