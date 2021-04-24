Watch
Luukkonen picks up win in NHL debut as Sabres top Bruins 6-4

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes a save during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 23, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Making his NHL debut, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen picked up his first career win as the Sabres beat the Bruins 6-4 Friday night. With the win, the Sabres improved to 13-28-7 on the season.

Sam Reinhart was the top player on the night, scoring three goals for his 4th career hat trick. Two of those goals came on the power play while another came on an empty-netter that sealed the win. Rasmus Dahlin [10 points in las 12 games], Casey Mittelstadt [8 goals in last 14 games], and Arttu Ruotsalainen [4 goals in last nine games] also scored in the win.

Luukkonen stopped 36 shots in the win.

The Sabres will be back on the ice Sunday when they play the New York Rangers at 6pm.

