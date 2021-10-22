Linus Ullmark to make Bruins debut in Friday's game vs. Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins meet Friday night, the Sabres will be facing off against their former goaltender.

Linus Ullmark is set to make his Bruins debut Friday night at KeyBank Center, the same arena he played six seasons in blue and gold.

"Coming in Thursday morning, it felt familiar, obviously after a lot of years here but in a good way," Ullmark said. "You don't want to get too riled up. It's an important game coming back here for the first time."

Ullmark was drafted by the Sabres in the 6th round of the 2012 Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and spent the next six years playing in net for the Sabres. During that span, he compiled a 50-47-13 record.

During the off-season, Ullmark was one of several Sabres players who left for other organizations. He signed a four-year, $20M contract with the Boston Bruins on July 28th.

Friday night will mark his first matchup against his former team.

"It's gonna be weird," Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said. "I'll do everything I can to score on him because I like scoring on him."

"He knows us, we know him, it's always fun to play against former teammates," Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons added. "I like it, but it doesn't mean you're gonna take it easy on him. Usually you go little harder because you wanna show that you're better."

Friday's game between the Sabres and Bruins begins at 7 p.m. The game is streaming exclusively on ESPN+.