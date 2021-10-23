Watch
Linus Ullmark, Bruins defeat Sabres 4-1 in his first game against former team

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) shoots but the shot is saved by Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during a power play during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 9:31 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 21:31:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark helped hand the Buffalo Sabres their first loss of the 2021-22 season in the goalie's first game against his old team.

The Bruins defeated the Sabres 4-1 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

In the first period, Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored his first of the season to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

Bruins forward Tomas Nosek added his first as a Bruin to give Boston a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, Bruins forward Charlie Coyle added to Boston's lead to make it 3-0 Bruins.

Sabres forward Victor Olofsson broke Ullmark's shut out to cut Boston's lead to 3-1.

Former Buffalo Sabre Taylor Hall added an empty netter to give Boston a 4-1 lead that would hold as the final score.

The Sabres outshot the Bruins 36-26.

The Sabres next game is Saturday at New Jersey against the Devils.

