Lindy Ruff signs two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced that head coach Lindy Ruff has signed a two-year contract extension that keeps him behind the bench through the 2027-2028 season.

Ruff, the winningest coach in franchise history, led the Sabres to a 50-win season, their first playoff berth since the 2010-011 season and their first division title since the 2009-2010 season. He also led the Sabres to their first playoff series win since 2007 in the first round against Boston. Their season ultimately came to an end after losing to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime of Game 7 of the second round.

Ruff is also a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, which is given to the NHL's coach of the year. He previously served as head coach of the Sabres from 1997 to 2013 and returned to the team before the 2024-2025 season.