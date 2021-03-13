Menu

Krueger: Jack Eichel 'out for the foreseeable future'; Dylan Cozens day-to-day

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 13, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger says captain Jack Eichel is out for the foreseeable future.

Krueger also added that Sabres forward Dylan Cozens is out day-to-day.

Eichel has missed the last two games after he got hurt last Sunday in a game against the New York Islanders.

Cozens got hurt in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Krueger also added on Saturday that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be back in the lineup for their game against the Penguins.

The Sabres are 0-7-2 in their last nine games.

