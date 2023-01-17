John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres.

According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.

The Sabres said he will assume day-to-day leadership of the PSE offices and the business side of the Sabres.

"Over the past 12 years of knowing and working with John, he has continuously shown exemplary leadership traits and I am thrilled to officially welcome him to our organization. He brings to the table a vast wealth of knowledge and business experience that will greatly benefit both PSE and the Sabres as he oversees the day-to-day operations of the business side of the organizations. I will continue to work directly with Kevyn Adams leading the hockey side of our organization and know that John is looking forward to helping continue to grow the culture that Kevyn has built within the team." - Sabres owner Terry Pegula