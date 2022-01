BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned JJ Peterka and three other players back to the Rochester Americans.

Defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro and Arttu Ruotsalainen have also been reassigned to Rochester.

Peterka played two games for the Sabres and Ruostalainen played 18 while Laaksonen and Biro did not play any games this season.