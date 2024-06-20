Jeff Skinner's future with the Buffalo Sabres up in the air as rumors swirl of potential buyout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is all smiles as he prepares for the 2024 NHL Draft.

"It's the busiest time of the year; I love this time of year; it's awesome," said Kevyn Adams.

Adams is bracing for some tough calls in the upcoming weeks, with one of the most significant being the potential buyout of veteran winger Jeff Skinner's contract.

"With Jeff, in particular, at the end of the season, I thought there was true honesty back and forth between him and I," said Adams.

The 32-year-old is Buffalo's highest-paid forward, but his production dropped dramatically last season. Skinner found himself skating with the third line as Buffalo finished another disappointing season.

Although going from 82 to 46 points in one season is concerning, Adams reiterates he always views Skinner as an asset.

"It's safe to say that I have a lot of respect for Jeff. He's clearly an elite offensive player in this league and he's done it a long time he's scored a lot of goals in this league," said Adams.