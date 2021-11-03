Jeff Skinner scores twice as Buffalo Sabres fall 5-3 to San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WKBW) — Despite two goals from forward Jeff Skinner, the Buffalo Sabres lost their second straight game, losing 5-3 to the San Jose Sharks.

Here's what went down.

The Sharks struck first with a goal from forward Jonathan Dahlen.

81 seconds later, Sabres forward Jeff Skinner scored to tie the game at 1.

Four minutes later, Sharks defenseman Ryan Merkley scored to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, Sharks forward Tomas Hertl extended San Jose's lead to 3-1.

Seven minutes later, Sabres forward Drake Caggiula cut the lead to 3-2.

In the third period, Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro scored to increase San Jose's lead to 4-2.

Hertl scored his second of the game to make it 5-2 Sharks.

Skinner then added his second of the night for a final score of 5-3 Sharks.

