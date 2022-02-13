Watch
Jeff Skinner scores four goals in Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win over Montreal Canadiens

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 15:15:03-05

MONTREAL (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner now has 20 goals on the season after scoring four against the Montreal Canadiens in the Sabres 5-3 win, Sunday afternoon.

This was the first time Skinner scored at least a hat trick since October 2018.

Former Buffalo Sabre Jack Eichel was the last Sabres player to score four goals in a game, when he scored four against the Ottawa Senators in a 4-2 win in November 2019.

Tage Thompson scored the other goal for the Sabres and Craig Anderson got the win.

The Sabres next game is Tuesday at home against the New York Islanders.

