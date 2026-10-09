BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Thursday night.
Oettinger has 18 career shutouts. He stopped 13 shots Monday night in a 5-0 home victory over San Jose.
Jason Robertson, Sam Steel and Roope Hintz also scored to help Dallas win its second in a row after two opening losses. Wyatt Johnston had three assists.
WATCH: Jake Oettinger has second straight shutout in the Stars' 4-0 victory over the Sabres
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 14 shots for Buffalo. The Sabres had won the first two games of a five-game homestand.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the Sabres' 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars:— Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) October 9, 2026
“Not good enough from me tonight.”
Taking accountability, despite his team on the receiving end of a shutout pic.twitter.com/a3rD7sFXdL
Robertson scored at 9:03 of the first period and the Stars added three more in the second. Sam Steel connected on a snap shot at 9:36, Rantanen scored on a backhander with 6:03 left and Roope put in a snapper on a power play with 4:26 remaining.
Sabres Power Play now falls to 0-for-13 to start the year.— Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) October 9, 2026
“I thought the other night the second power play was as good as you could execute, except for finishing. Tonight, some of our puck play wasn’t very good.” pic.twitter.com/9UuYk7rtHG