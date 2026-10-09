BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Thursday night.

Oettinger has 18 career shutouts. He stopped 13 shots Monday night in a 5-0 home victory over San Jose.

Jason Robertson, Sam Steel and Roope Hintz also scored to help Dallas win its second in a row after two opening losses. Wyatt Johnston had three assists.

WATCH: Jake Oettinger has second straight shutout in the Stars' 4-0 victory over the Sabres

Jake Oettinger has second straight shutout in the Stars' 4-0 victory over the Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 14 shots for Buffalo. The Sabres had won the first two games of a five-game homestand.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the Sabres' 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars:

“Not good enough from me tonight.”



Taking accountability, despite his team on the receiving end of a shutout pic.twitter.com/a3rD7sFXdL — Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) October 9, 2026

Robertson scored at 9:03 of the first period and the Stars added three more in the second. Sam Steel connected on a snap shot at 9:36, Rantanen scored on a backhander with 6:03 left and Roope put in a snapper on a power play with 4:26 remaining.