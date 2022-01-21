Jack Quinn scores first NHL goal as Sabres fall 5-4 to to Stars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jason Robertson's late tally on the power play sealed the deal on a backbreaking loss for the Sabres on Thursday night. Dallas's domination of the shot totals proved to be too much to handle as Buffalo fell 5-4.

2020 first round pick Jack Quinn picked up his first NHL goal in the first period. A fantastic pass from Rasmus Dahlin set up the rookie to go bar down on the power play. The Sabres led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Buffalo also led by a goal after two periods of play. Dylan Cozens's tenth goal of the year provided Quinn with his first NHL assist, while Alex Tuch continued his point per game pace since suiting up for Buffalo.

The Sabres' 4-3 lead vanished in the third, though, and the blue and gold didn't get a point out of the contest. The Sabres' next game is at home on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is at `1:00 p.m.