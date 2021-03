BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Jack Eichel will miss Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury.

In 21 games this season Eichel has two goals and 16 assists for 18 points which leads the team.