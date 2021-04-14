Watch
Jack Eichel to have surgery, out for season

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jack Eichel
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres announced Wednesday afternoon that Jack Eichel won't be back on the ice for the rest of the 2021 season. Buffalo's star center will have surgery on a herniated disc in his neck.

Eichel's last appearance of the ice was on March 7th against the New York Islanders. When he left the game, trainers were paying close attention to his neck. Former head coach Ralph Krueger never revealed a timetable for his return.

In 21 games played, Eichel had two goals and 16 assists for the Sabres. The team expects him to be healthy and ready to go for the start of the 2021-22 season.

