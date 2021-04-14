Jack Eichel to have surgery, out for season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres announced Wednesday afternoon that Jack Eichel won't be back on the ice for the rest of the 2021 season. Buffalo's star center will have surgery on a herniated disc in his neck.

Expecting an update today on Jack Eichel. Word is BUF captain needs surgery and will get it done soon, so he can begin training in preparation for next season. He’ll miss the remainder of this year. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 14, 2021

Eichel's last appearance of the ice was on March 7th against the New York Islanders. When he left the game, trainers were paying close attention to his neck. Former head coach Ralph Krueger never revealed a timetable for his return.

In 21 games played, Eichel had two goals and 16 assists for the Sabres. The team expects him to be healthy and ready to go for the start of the 2021-22 season.